Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 684 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 112,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period.

Shares of XT stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $45.33.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.