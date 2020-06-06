Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUE. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 130,885 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 519,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 124,296 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 63,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 43,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 196,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a positive change from Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

