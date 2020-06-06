Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $217,000 in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Bridge Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,223,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Charles I. Massoud acquired 1,449 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $31,820.04. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.