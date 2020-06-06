Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 320.3% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 72.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $33.56.

