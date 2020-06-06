Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 38.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,165 shares of company stock worth $406,386 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CFG opened at $29.25 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

