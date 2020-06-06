Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $3,609,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 651,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 172,582 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

