Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $216,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $114.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

