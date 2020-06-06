Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $791,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,725 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Mplx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Mplx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

