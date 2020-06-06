Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 8,000 JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JAGG. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78,616.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,959 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

