Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $16.30 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

