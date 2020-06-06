Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP John J. Goggins Sells 12,300 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total transaction of $3,438,957.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,728.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MCO stock opened at $279.69 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $287.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $364,459,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,631,000 after purchasing an additional 640,984 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,662,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,590,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Moody’s by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,568,000 after acquiring an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

