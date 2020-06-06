Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,683 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of International Paper worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in International Paper by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in International Paper by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.