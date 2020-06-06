Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,250 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 20,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,983 shares of company stock worth $5,681,666 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $99.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,093.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

