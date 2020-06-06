Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Teleflex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $134,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Teleflex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.40.

NYSE:TFX opened at $376.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $398.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.63 and its 200 day moving average is $349.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,493 shares of company stock worth $480,201. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

