Mikel D. Crews Sells 31,600 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Mikel D. Crews sold 31,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $1,756,644.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,247.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AAON stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.76. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.