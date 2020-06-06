Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Middleby were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Middleby by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD opened at $87.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.61. Middleby Corp has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIDD. CL King started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,901.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $50,407.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,953.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,094. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

