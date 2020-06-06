MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGEE. Bank of America started coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MGEE opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.45. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 644,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 83,882 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

