Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

NYSE:MCY opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33. Mercury General has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Mercury General’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph purchased 75,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 18,884,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,171,599.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gabriel Tirador purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,454.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 537,915 shares of company stock worth $19,974,389. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General by 78.7% during the first quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 52,521 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter worth approximately $6,628,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General by 13.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 763,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 89,823 shares in the last quarter. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

