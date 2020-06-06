Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,058 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Masco were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 889.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Masco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

