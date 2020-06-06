Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of MMC opened at $111.49 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

