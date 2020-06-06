Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 768,895 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Marathon Petroleum worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $421,784,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

MPC stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

