Maker Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.10 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, Maker has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for $468.40 or 0.04836867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, OasisDEX, Kucoin and IDEX. Maker has a market capitalization of $471.01 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045071 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00055225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002858 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OKEx, DDEX, Gate.io, BitMart, Ethfinex, Bibox, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Switcheo Network, OasisDEX, CoinMex, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.