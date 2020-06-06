Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Equities researchers at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

MAC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Macerich has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 19,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $132,255.24. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 325,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,248.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 360,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 171,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,215. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,151,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 892,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 539,143 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Macerich by 4,660.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 526,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 515,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 582.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 506,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 432,255 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.