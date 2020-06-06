Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Director G Walter Loewenbaum II Sells 55,505 Shares

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,721,765.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,066,862.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

G Walter Loewenbaum II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of Luminex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,764.39.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Luminex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Luminex by 822.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Luminex by 60.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex by 58.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 138,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 51,141 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luminex by 14.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Luminex in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

