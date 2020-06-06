LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Holdings Lowered by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.55.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.55%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.