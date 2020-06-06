Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 6th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $64,604.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.58 or 0.01658216 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001999 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,661.89 or 0.99772389 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 677,884,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, SouthXchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

