Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) SVP Charles S. Berkman Sells 11,146 Shares

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $122.00 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $124.96. The company has a current ratio of 40.65, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,190,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $409,000.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

