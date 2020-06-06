Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Zynga by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Zynga from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zynga from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.41.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $37,579.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,731.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 574,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,090. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

