Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $134.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 197.90 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,829,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,233,000 after buying an additional 128,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,645,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after buying an additional 102,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,324,000 after buying an additional 227,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,400,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,010,000 after buying an additional 64,342 shares during the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.