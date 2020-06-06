Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Acquired by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lands’ End worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth about $2,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 103,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 87,662 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Shares of LE stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Jignesh Patel bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.