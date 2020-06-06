Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 645 ($8.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 679 ($8.93) to GBX 573 ($7.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 760 ($10.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 779.07 ($10.25).

LAND stock opened at GBX 691.80 ($9.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 399.80 ($5.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 608.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 803.86.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 58 ($0.76) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Land Securities Group will post 5883.9995757 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan acquired 29,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £149,320.58 ($196,422.76).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

