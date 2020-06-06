KLCM Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,886,000 after purchasing an additional 915,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

