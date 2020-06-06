Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Kellogg by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $18,612,000 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of K opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.17. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

