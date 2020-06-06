Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,787,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,650 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Johnson & Johnson worth $365,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after buying an additional 2,003,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,599,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after buying an additional 1,364,028 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.34. The company has a market cap of $386.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

