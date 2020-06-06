Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,886,000 after purchasing an additional 915,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after buying an additional 799,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $386.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

