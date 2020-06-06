Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $29,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $131,127,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $664,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,421 shares of company stock worth $363,539. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.12. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

