Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $4.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $11.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.42 to $12.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.44 to $18.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.74.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $120.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average of $128.12. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $153,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $63,303.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $854,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,421 shares of company stock worth $363,539 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after acquiring an additional 57,710 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,377,000. 361 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

