iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,646,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,709 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,055,000 after acquiring an additional 67,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,018,000 after acquiring an additional 192,013 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 275,996 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $133.95 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $162.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

