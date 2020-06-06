iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 67,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $200.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

