iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Shares Acquired by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 140.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKL opened at $116.96 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $145.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.30.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

