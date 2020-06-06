Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHS. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,057,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 47,685 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 241,835.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,041,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $140.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.29.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

