Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

