International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Pareto Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INSW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fearnley Fonds lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $590.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.01. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.34 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Seaways will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,602,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 360.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

