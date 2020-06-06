International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184,322 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of International Paper worth $27,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of International Paper by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 187,551 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,938,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in International Paper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,880,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,785,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In related news, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.