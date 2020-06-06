Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $13,980.00 in Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $13,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Monday, May 4th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $4,400.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $13,020.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $11,340.00.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Rimini Street Inc has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.34 million, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMNI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 123.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $61,000. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.