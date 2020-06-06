Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 2,559 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,535,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of REGN opened at $597.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $564.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $618.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after buying an additional 125,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after buying an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

