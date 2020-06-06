Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CFO Sells 68,040 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:LYV opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 76,494 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,475,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
