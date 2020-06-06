Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CFO Sells 68,040 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LYV opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. G.Research dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 76,494 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,475,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

