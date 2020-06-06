Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingredion news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

INGR opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

