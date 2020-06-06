IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the fourth quarter worth $3,505,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the first quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of ETG opened at $14.77 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

