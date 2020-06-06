IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,441,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,379,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,185,000 after purchasing an additional 96,210 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,148,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,120 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Paulson bought 1,628,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850,960.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,675,446 shares of company stock worth $61,363,051. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of BHC opened at $19.24 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

